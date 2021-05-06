Markets
Norwegian Cruise Line Posts Wider Adj. Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) reported a first quarter adjusted loss per share of $2.03 compared to a loss of $0.99, last year. On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $2.05, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net loss was $1.4 billion or loss per share was $4.16 compared to a net loss of $1.9 billion or a loss per share of $8.80, prior year.

First quarter revenue decreased to $3.1 million from $1.2 billion, prior year, due to the complete suspension of voyages in the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $10.52 million, for the quarter.

