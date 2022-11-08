Markets
Norwegian Cruise Line Posts Narrower Loss In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Tuesday reported third-quarter net loss, narrower than the prior year on growth in revenues. The global cruise company said strong ticket pricing and onboard revenue generation resulted in better-than-expected total revenue per Passenger Cruise Day.

The quarterly loss was $295.39 million, compared to $845.89 million last year. On a per-share basis, loss was $0.70, lower than $2.29 a year ago. On an adjusted basis, loss was $268.3 million or $0.64 per share.

On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.70 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the company expects to report net loss. Total revenue is expected to be $1.4-$1.5 billion and total revenue per Passenger Cruise Day is forecast to increase approximately 20 percent versus the fourth quarter of 2019. Wall Street analysts are expecting $1.46 billion.

Booking trends for full year 2023 remain positive, Norwegian Cruise noted.

