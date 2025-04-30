Norwegian Cruise Line Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) posted a first quarter net loss of $40.30 million compared to profit of $17.35 million, prior year. Loss per share was $0.09 compared to profit of $0.04. Adjusted EPS was $0.07 compared to $0.16. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.09, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter total revenue declined to $2.13 billion from $2.19 billion, prior year.

The company maintained full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS guidance.

