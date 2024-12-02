Norwegian Cruise Line Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line.

Looking at options history for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $107,328 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $517,298.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $35.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Norwegian Cruise Line's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Norwegian Cruise Line's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Norwegian Cruise Line Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.0 $1.69 $1.71 $35.00 $171.0K 3.3K 1.0K NCLH CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $30.00 $74.8K 954 226 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.8 $13.65 $13.75 $15.00 $68.7K 2.3K 50 NCLH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $12.65 $12.55 $12.6 $16.00 $63.0K 1.5K 188 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.05 $9.95 $10.03 $18.00 $40.1K 1.3K 43

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest publicly traded cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Norwegian Cruise Line, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Norwegian Cruise Line Currently trading with a volume of 11,335,755, the NCLH's price is up by 4.93%, now at $28.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days. Expert Opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $31.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

