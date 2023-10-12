Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) standing at $15.49, reflecting a -1.09% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.63%.

The the stock of cruise operator has fallen by 4.22% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.35%.

The upcoming earnings release of Norwegian Cruise Line will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.70, up 209.38% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 58.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $8.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.67% and +79.49%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.92% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.13. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.77 for its industry.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.