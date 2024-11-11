Is Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NCLH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.34. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.27. Over the past year, NCLH's Forward P/E has been as high as 26.42 and as low as 8.48, with a median of 12.48.

We also note that NCLH holds a PEG ratio of 0.26. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NCLH's industry has an average PEG of 0.73 right now. NCLH's PEG has been as high as 0.33 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.22, all within the past year.

Finally, investors should note that NCLH has a P/CF ratio of 9.23. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. NCLH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.93. Over the past 52 weeks, NCLH's P/CF has been as high as 16.32 and as low as 5.32, with a median of 7.05.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Norwegian Cruise Line is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NCLH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

