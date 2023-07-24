Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $20.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 8.4% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 123.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 83.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion, which would represent changes of +117.46% and +68.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.7% higher within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Norwegian Cruise Line's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.78, so we one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

