Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) ending at $19.44, denoting a -1.07% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.83%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 20.85% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 136.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.22 billion, reflecting a 22.09% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $9.37 billion, which would represent changes of +78.57% and +9.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 14.23% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Norwegian Cruise Line boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.68. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.

Meanwhile, NCLH's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

