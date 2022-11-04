Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $16.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 27.84% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 8, 2022. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of -$0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.58 billion, up 929.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.33 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +46.34% and +643.38%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.99% lower within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

