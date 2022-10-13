Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $12.95, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 13.87% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 15.77% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 12.9% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of -$0.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 69.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.58 billion, up 932.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$4.23 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.58% and +643.38%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.08% lower within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

