Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $11.46, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 16.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of -$0.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.18 billion, up 26868.08% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.15 per share and revenue of $5.03 billion, which would represent changes of +73.36% and +675.7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

