Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $32.23 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 22.88% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NCLH to post earnings of -$1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.8 million, down 59.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.31 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.97% and -15.71%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NCLH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.