Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $23.54, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 10.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.31, down 416.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.82 million, down 99.34% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.02% lower within the past month. NCLH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

