Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $15.33, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 21.96% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NCLH is projected to report earnings of -$2.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 269.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.38 million, down 99.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.88 per share and revenue of $1.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of -235.17% and -71.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower. NCLH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.