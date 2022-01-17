Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $22.96, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 12.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.69, up 27.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $585.37 million, up 6010.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 43.67% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

