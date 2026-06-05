Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Moves -1.99%: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $18.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.35%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.18%.

The stock of cruise operator has risen by 11.09% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.47%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.39, marking a 23.53% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.62 billion, up 4.23% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $10.14 billion, which would represent changes of -20.38% and +3.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 13.35% decrease. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.39. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.06 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that NCLH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.