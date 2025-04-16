Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) ended the recent trading session at $16.09, demonstrating a -1.35% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 14.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Norwegian Cruise Line will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 30, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 43.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.15 billion, down 2.04% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.08 per share and a revenue of $10.17 billion, indicating changes of +14.29% and +7.31%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Norwegian Cruise Line. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.4% lower within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.49, so one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that NCLH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

