Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $15.17, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 8.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.23, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.37 million, down 99.93% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$8.30 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion, which would represent changes of -263.06% and -79.93%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NCLH currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

