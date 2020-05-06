Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $11.12, marking a -0.54% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 132.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.40 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -166.8% and -35.62%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 325% lower. NCLH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 118, putting it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.