Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $16.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.07% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 71.83% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 15.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

NCLH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.27, down 132.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.28 billion, down 8.93% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.40 per share and revenue of $4.16 billion. These totals would mark changes of -166.8% and -35.62%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 242.5% lower. NCLH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

