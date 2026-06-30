Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) ended the recent trading session at $21.11, demonstrating a -3.7% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 21.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.82%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of $0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.62 billion, reflecting a 4.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.7 per share and a revenue of $10.14 billion, demonstrating changes of -19.43% and +3.17%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Norwegian Cruise Line has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.89 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.94, so one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, NCLH's PEG ratio is currently 1.21. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.