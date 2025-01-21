Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $27.04, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.88%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 3.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of $0.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 161.11%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.09 billion, showing a 5.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.35 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that NCLH has a PEG ratio of 0.22. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Leisure and Recreation Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

