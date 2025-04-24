Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $17.15, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.74%.

The cruise operator's shares have seen a decrease of 15.93% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.09, showcasing a 43.75% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.15 billion, down 2.04% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $10.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.19% and +7.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.32% lower. As of now, Norwegian Cruise Line holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.27. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.98 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that NCLH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

