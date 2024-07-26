Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The latest trading session saw Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) ending at $18.47, denoting a +0.6% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 1.5% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.51% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 31, 2024. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.37 billion, up 7.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $9.35 billion, which would represent changes of +104.29% and +9.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.71.

One should further note that NCLH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. NCLH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.