Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $20.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.26% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 26.52% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 43.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.15 billion, indicating a 1.91% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.10 per share and revenue of $10.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.38% and +7.69%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% higher. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.36, which means Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount to the group.

It's also important to note that NCLH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.