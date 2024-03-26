Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $20.16, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.42%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 28.94% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 136.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion, up 22.09% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $9.37 billion, signifying shifts of +78.57% and +9.6%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Norwegian Cruise Line. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.23% higher within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.4. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.72 for its industry.

We can also see that NCLH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

