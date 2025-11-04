Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) reported $2.94 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $0.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.6% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Passenger Cruise Days : 6,828.24 KDays compared to the 6,763.58 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6,828.24 KDays compared to the 6,763.58 KDays average estimate based on four analysts. Capacity Days : 6,417.72 KDays compared to the 6,411.66 KDays average estimate based on four analysts.

: 6,417.72 KDays compared to the 6,411.66 KDays average estimate based on four analysts. Net Yield : $341.89 compared to the $343.40 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $341.89 compared to the $343.40 average estimate based on four analysts. Occupancy percentage : 106.4% versus 105.5% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 106.4% versus 105.5% estimated by four analysts on average. Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges : $744.00 versus $718.32 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $744.00 versus $718.32 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day : $186.03 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.38.

: $186.03 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $187.38. Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day : $301.95 versus $311.93 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $301.95 versus $311.93 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel : $1,017.97 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,029.07.

: $1,017.97 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1,029.07. Total Passengers carried : 803,268 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 796,476.

: 803,268 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 796,476. Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel : $998.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion.

: $998.99 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 billion. Revenue- Onboard and other : $888.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $927.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

: $888.18 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $927.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%. Revenue- Passenger ticket: $2.05 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

