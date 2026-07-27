Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, reflecting a decline of 23.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.63 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.3%.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Norwegian Cruise Line metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Onboard and other' will reach $858.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Passenger ticket' at $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger Cruise Days' stands at 6762 thousands of days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6289 thousands of days.

Analysts forecast 'Capacity Days' to reach 6596 thousands of days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6052 thousands of days in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Yield' will likely reach $294.79 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $304.34 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Occupancy percentage' of 102.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 103.9%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges' will reach $828.18 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $659.00 .

Analysts predict that the 'Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' will reach $202.77 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $194.04 .

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day' should arrive at $304.56 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $305.65 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' should come in at $1120.84 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1017.01 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Passengers carried' reaching 836,229 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 738,635 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel' to come in at $1.10 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $990.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have demonstrated returns of -8.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NCLH is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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