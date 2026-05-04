Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) reported revenue of $2.33 billion, up 9.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of -0.5%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +53.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Passenger Cruise Days : 6,634.53 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,625.31 KDays.

: 6,634.53 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,625.31 KDays. Capacity Days : 6,392.97 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,357.56 KDays.

: 6,392.97 KDays versus the four-analyst average estimate of 6,357.56 KDays. Net Yield : $278.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $276.97.

: $278.70 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $276.97. Occupancy percentage : 103.8% versus 104.2% estimated by four analysts on average.

: 103.8% versus 104.2% estimated by four analysts on average. Fuel price per metric ton, net of hedges : $860.00 versus $673.07 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $860.00 versus $673.07 estimated by three analysts on average. Net Cruise Cost per Capacity Day : $201.49 compared to the $201.70 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $201.49 compared to the $201.70 average estimate based on two analysts. Gross Cruise Cost per Capacity Day : $287.43 versus $288.45 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $287.43 versus $288.45 estimated by two analysts on average. Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel : $1,119.16 versus $1,095.53 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,119.16 versus $1,095.53 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Passengers carried : 861,060 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 793,958.

: 861,060 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 793,958. Adjusted Net Cruise Cost Excluding Fuel : $1.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion.

: $1.08 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.07 billion. Revenue- Onboard and other : $788.9 million compared to the $768.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year.

: $788.9 million compared to the $768.23 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.3% year over year. Revenue- Passenger ticket: $1.54 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.56 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.7%.

Here is how Norwegian Cruise Line performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Norwegian Cruise Line here>>>

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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