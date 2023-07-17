Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $20.76, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 6.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 122.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.18 billion, up 83.48% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $8.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +117.03% and +68.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.64, so we one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

