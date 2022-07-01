Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $11.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 30.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of -$1.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.84%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, up 28827.62% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.17 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +73.11% and +731.74%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

