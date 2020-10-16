Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $16.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 6.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NCLH is projected to report earnings of -$2.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.37 million, down 99.93% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.30 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -263.06% and -79.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NCLH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

