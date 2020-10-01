Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $17.34, moving +1.34% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had gained 0.71% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

NCLH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NCLH to post earnings of -$2.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 197.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.37 million, down 99.93% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.30 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -263.06% and -79.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NCLH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

