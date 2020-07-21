Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $14.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.6% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.81%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 12.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.15% in that time.

NCLH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, NCLH is projected to report earnings of -$2.19 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 268.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.38 million, down 99.8% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.90 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion, which would represent changes of -235.56% and -73.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.55% lower. NCLH is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NCLH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.