Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $16.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.09%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NCLH is projected to report earnings of -$2.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 270%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.44 million, down 99.79% from the prior-year quarter.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.83 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -234.18% and -71.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.02% lower within the past month. NCLH is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

