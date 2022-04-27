Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $19.91, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 6.42% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 12.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of -$1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $654.84 million, up 21023.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.76 per share and revenue of $5.63 billion, which would represent changes of +78.19% and +768.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

