Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $19.75, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 0.57% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.65% in that time.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.73, up 14.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $707.35 million, up 22717.61% from the prior-year quarter.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.76 per share and revenue of $5.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.19% and +720.06%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 450.44% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.