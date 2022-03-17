Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $19.69, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 15.08% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of -$1.72 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $793.35 million, up 25491.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.57 per share and revenue of $5.52 billion, which would represent changes of +80.55% and +751.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 393.39% lower within the past month. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

