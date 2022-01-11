Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $22, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.51%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 5.44% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85% in that time.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of -$1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $585.37 million, up 6010.3% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

