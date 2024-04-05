Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $18.89, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.

Shares of the cruise operator witnessed a loss of 4.08% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Discretionary sector with its loss of 1.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

The upcoming earnings release of Norwegian Cruise Line will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 136.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.22 billion, up 22.09% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.25 per share and a revenue of $9.37 billion, signifying shifts of +78.57% and +9.6%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.03% higher. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Line possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.03. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.33, so one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that NCLH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

