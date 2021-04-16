Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $28.32, moving +0.14% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 4.23% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 8.01% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.

NCLH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NCLH to post earnings of -$2.11 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 113.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.05 million, down 99.19% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$6.03 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +30.21% and +0.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.33% higher within the past month. NCLH currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

