Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $14.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 13.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 8.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NCLH to post earnings of -$2.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 268.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.38 million, down 99.8% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.92 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -235.95% and -73.13%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.36% lower. NCLH is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 237, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.