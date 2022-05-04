Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $20.37, marking a +1.7% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.81%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 9.73% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 13.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Norwegian Cruise Line as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line to post earnings of -$1.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $654.84 million, up 21023.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.76 per share and revenue of $5.63 billion, which would represent changes of +78.19% and +768.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.