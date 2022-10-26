Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $15.90, moving +0.44% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 13.4% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.71, up 67.28% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion, up 929.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.33 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion, which would represent changes of +46.34% and +643.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.99% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

