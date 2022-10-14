Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $13.03, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.37% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had lost 16.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 9.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.51%.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Norwegian Cruise Line is projected to report earnings of -$0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 67.28%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.58 billion, up 929.44% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$4.33 per share and revenue of $4.82 billion, which would represent changes of +46.34% and +643.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.16% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH): Free Stock Analysis Report



