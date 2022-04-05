Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the most recent trading day at $22.19, moving +1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 42.85% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.73, up 14.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $654.84 million, up 21023.71% from the prior-year quarter.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.76 per share and revenue of $5.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +78.19% and +768.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.16% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.