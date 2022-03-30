Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $21.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 14.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Norwegian Cruise Line will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.73, up 14.78% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $654.84 million, up 21023.71% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.76 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion, which would represent changes of +78.19% and +722.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.23% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

