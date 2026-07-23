Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $18.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.21% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The stock of cruise operator has fallen by 8% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42%.

The upcoming earnings release of Norwegian Cruise Line will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.39, reflecting a 23.53% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.63 billion, up 4.35% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.71 per share and revenue of $10.13 billion, indicating changes of -18.96% and +3.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. Right now, Norwegian Cruise Line possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.28. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.53, so one might conclude that Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that NCLH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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