Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed the latest trading day at $19.64, indicating a -1.11% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 17.03% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 31, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.34, indicating a 13.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.37 billion, indicating a 7.44% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $9.35 billion, which would represent changes of +104.29% and +9.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Norwegian Cruise Line is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In the context of valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.33, which means Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NCLH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Leisure and Recreation Services industry stood at 1.55 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

