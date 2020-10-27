Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) closed at $16.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the cruise operator had gained 0.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NCLH is projected to report earnings of -$2.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 200.45%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $0.76 million, down 99.96% from the year-ago period.

NCLH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.33 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -263.65% and -80.3%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower within the past month. NCLH is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, putting it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

